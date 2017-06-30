DONETSK: confusion and worry after large blast and building collapse

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse of a building in central Donetsk.

Yesterday, in the early evening, a building that formed part of the Donetsk University of Commerce collapsed after a large blast was reported.

The authorities are now working to determine the cause of the collapse. Many have stated that the building fell due to an explosive device planted by a terrorist, an ostensible enemy of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Others however say that the blast and resulting collapse was due to heavy rains which fell on a building that wasn’t in the best of shape.

If it was a bomb, it would mean that the terrorist attack was among the first of its kind in the centre of Donetsk city. Extreme fascist elements operating from the territory of the Ukrainian regime have indeed promised such attacks on civilian targets both in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as on regime targets.

Just three days ago, a car bomb killed a Colonel of the Ukrainian regime’s Defence Ministry. It is unclear if the incident in Donetsk is related to this.

While many in Donetsk are hoping that the collapse of the University of Commerce building was a result of the elements rather than an act of terrorism, a thorough investigating is currently taking place.

The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic gave a statement on the current situation. At this time it is too early to conclusively say what or who was responsible for the incident.