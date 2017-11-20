Donald Tusk says Poland is Putin’s puppet. WW2 photos say Tusk is the puppet of…

EU kleptocrat Donald Tusk says Warsaw is Moscow’s puppet, because it won’t bow down to EU dictates.

European Council President Tusk suggested that the ruling Law & Justice party is a ‘puppet of Putin’ and just forwarding Russian interests.

Tusk wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday…

“Strident dispute with Ukraine, isolation in the European Union, walking away from rule of law and judicial independence, attack on non-governmental sector and free media.” “Law & Justice strategy or Kremlin plan? Too similar to sleep well.”

The Tusk bloodline knows a thing or two about being the “puppet” of a dictator. Here is Donald Tusk pictured alongside his SS Grandfather…Too similar to sleep well…

Via Tigr.net…

What lies behind the determination of the new head of the European Union, the world has yet to learn. However, the determination of the grandfather of Donald Tusk, Joseph, is known in Europe firsthand. He was an accomplice of Adolf Hitler and served in a reserve SS death squad. This information was leaked to the media during the so-called “war of compromising materials”, which began during the presidential elections in Poland in 2005.

The apple does not fall far from the tree.