Donald Trump receives letter from Putin, says ‘his thoughts are so correct’

Donald Trump has commented on a letter he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President-elect Donald Trump praised the letter as ‘very nice,’ acknowledging Vladimir Putin’s thoughts expressed therein to be ‘so correct.’

A statement provided by the President-elect’s communication team on Friday, reads:

“A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides [United States and Russia] are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

Earlier in the day the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin sent Trump a letter with season’s greetings in which he also expressed hope that the two countries would repair ties.

The full text of the letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump by Russian President Vladimir Putin is provided below: