Donald Trump publicly praises Vladimir Putin on reaction to US sanctions, calls Putin “very smart”

One unprecedented move in U.S. politics should only be followed by another.

Barack Obama officially leaves the White House in exactly three weeks and like a bad tenant, he’s trying to ruin and destroy everything in the apartment he no longer rents.

Just yesterday, The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris reported on Obama’s latest moves, announcing more sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the U.S. – and the Russian President’s brilliant response to Obama.

President-elect Donald Trump is now praising Vladimir Putin’s decision to hold off on retaliation over Obama’s new sanctions.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Trump also asserted on Twitter that he “always knew” that the Russian president was “very smart.”

Sputnik also added: