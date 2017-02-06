Analysis, Latest, Video

Donald Trump just abandoned American Exceptionalism with this interview (VIDEO)

Vladimir Rodzianko 99
Donald J. Trump keeps making history.

He is not only not politically correct, but he is also a straight shooter when it come to the reality of American foreign policy. When confronted with the statement “Putin is a killer,” the President said “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think – our country is innocent?”

This is a stunning statement. Essentially Trump is challenging the issue of American Exceptionalism – no sitting President has ever done that.

Vladimir Rodzianko
