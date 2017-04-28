Donald Trump has said that being POTUS is harder than he imagined

He is disappointed that he cannot drive or walk the streets without a security team.

On the verge of his benchmark 100 days in office, Donald Trump has found himself in a similar position to that of Saudi Arabian women.

It seems Donald Trump cannot drive his own cars and that has disappointed the President. He told MSN,

“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere”.

He continued,

“I like to drive….(but) I can’t drive any more.”

Trump also confessed,

“This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier”.

In many ways, Trump’s interview showed that he was in the election to win, but that he didn’t give as much consideration to the actual responsibilities involved in government. Trump is increasingly looking fed up with his new job and it’s only been a little over three months since he moved into The White House.