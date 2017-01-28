Donald Trump dumps TPP, Barack Obama’s ‘gold standard’ trade deal

So the trade wars have begun. Less than 72 hrs into to his first term, President Donald Trump has wasted no time making good on a number of campaign pledges, including today’s signing of an executive order to pull the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

Published with the permission of the author. First appeared on 21st Century Wire.

The 12 nation deal was dubbed the “Gold Standard” by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and was supposed to be the high-water mark of ex-President Barack Obama’s economic legacy – continuously championed by Obama and his backers on Wall Street, but was not yet approved by Congress.

The deal was initially designed for the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Chile and Peru, but plans to extend its corporate reach would eventually include all countries in South America and the Pacific Rim. The other 11 nation signatories will likely move ahead with the deal regardless of the US, but it will be a weaker play in terms of geopolitical leverage.

This latest announcement follows Trump’s inauguration speech, promising from now on to put “America First,” while promoting the anti-globalization mantra of, “buy American and hire American.”

Said Trump: “We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” adding that today’s move will be a “great thing for the American worker.”

I will renegotiate NAFTA. If I can’t make a great deal, we’re going to tear it up. We’re going to get this economy running again. #Debate — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2016

Democrat Bernie Sanders responded in kind: “Now is the time to develop a new trade policy that helps working families, not just multi-national corporations.” He added, “If President Trump is serious about a new policy to help American workers then I would be delighted to work with him.”

It doesn’t end there. Expect the new President to also go after George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton’s signature deal, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This should come as no surprise considering how much Trump savaged the deal on the campaign trail last year, blaming NAFTA for the loss of US jobs and industry since coming into effect in 1994.

NBC News has already reported today that Trump is expected to sign an executive order very soon to “renegotiate” Washington’s free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico – a pivot which will also include renegotiations on immigration and US border security, as well as the flow of illegal narcotics from Mexico into the US. Trump announced he would be meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in the coming weeks to discuss terms of a new deal.

Many of Trump’s critics believe that the decades-long process of globalization is an irreversible one, arguing that most manufacturing and low-skill jobs cannot return to the United States – a claim that Trump and his supporters are not willing to concede just yet. Already, Trump’s lobbying efforts have resulted in tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs being relocated back to US shores, including commitments from US firms Carrier United Technologies, Ford Motors, Apple, and Sprint Telecommunications.