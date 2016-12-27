Latest, News, Sections

Donald Trump crushes the UN, calls it “a club for people to get together and have a good time”

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations.

The fall out from Obama’s decision to abstain from Friday’s Security Council vote demanding Israel stop settlements in Palestinian territory, continues with President-elect Trump taking to Twitter to mock the United Nations.

Trump questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.” 

The president-elect posted a tweet that said the UN has “such great potential,” but it has become “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

Place your beliefs and feelings for Israel aside, Donald Trump is not that far off calling out the UN, which has morphed into a globalist rich kids club…as has the EU and other bloated, neo-liberal organizations.

On Friday, Trump tweeted

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.”

An obvious reference to the day he takes office.

