Donald Trump crushes the UN, calls it “a club for people to get together and have a good time”

The fall out from Obama’s decision to abstain from Friday’s Security Council vote demanding Israel stop settlements in Palestinian territory, continues with President-elect Trump taking to Twitter to mock the United Nations.
Trump questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.”
The president-elect posted a tweet that said the UN has “such great potential,” but it has become “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”
The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
Place your beliefs and feelings for Israel aside, Donald Trump is not that far off calling out the UN, which has morphed into a globalist rich kids club…as has the EU and other bloated, neo-liberal organizations.
On Friday, Trump tweeted…
“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.”
An obvious reference to the day he takes office.