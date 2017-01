Donald Trump beautifully shuts down a CNN reporter trying to rudely speak over another journalist.

This video perfectly sums up the ongoing war between Donald Trump and the media, with the President-elect completely shutting down CNN reporter Jim Acosta and calling the entire CNN organization ‘fake news.’

The confrontation started when Trump called on another journalist to ask a question and CNN’s Jim Acosta rudely and repeatedly spoke over Trump and the journalist – until Trump silenced him with: “you are fake news!” Notice the applause from the audience…