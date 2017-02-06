Donald Trump has some bad news for Ukraine (VIDEO)

As predicted, President Donald Trump broke some bad news to the Kiev regime.

The new President has cast aside Barack Obama’s Ukraine policy and essentially walked away from the 2014 coup that overthrew a democratically elected government.

This explains Kiev’s renewed offensive against the people of the Donbass. The EU, NATO, and Kiev appeared to be setting a trap for Trump – but he isn’t being fooled by it.

READ MORE: Trump administration fails to back Ukraine

Speak to Peter on Skype by joining The Duran Mug Club: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Don’t forget to Subscribe!