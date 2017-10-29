Don Jr. Trump Tower meeting was a PR trap, set up by Fusion GPS

Three of the eight officials who were present at the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower were connected to Fusion GPS.

This opens up the very distinct possibility that professional PR “political smear” firm, Fusion GPS set up the entire meeting to trap Don Jr.

According to Mark Stewart, the General Counsel for the House Committee responding to Fusion GPS, at least three of the people at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in June 2016 were Fusion GPS officials.

From the court document: At least three of the individuals who attended a meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016 – Soviet counterintelligence officer Rinat Akhmetshin, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Russian-born interperter Anatoloy Samochornov – also have ties to Fusion GPS dating to at least 2015.

We now know that Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrat Party funded Fusion GPS at least $6 million for “research” during the 2016 election. It looks more and more like the Donald Trump Jr. meeting at Trump Tower was a hit job by Hillary Clinton, the shady Fusion GPS organization and the Democrats. The group that organized the meeting with Trump advisers and the Russian lawyers was the same Democratic group Fusion GPS that was behind the discredited Trump dossier. The eight people who attended the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016:

— Donald Trump Jr.

— Jared Kushner (left early)

— Paul Manafort

— Natalia Veselnitskaya (Fusion GPS)

— Anatoli Samochornov (translator and Fusion GPS)

— Rinat Akhmetshin (lobbyist – Fusion GPS)

— Rob Goldstone

— Rep. of the Agalarov Family The lawyer who met with the Trump team in June 2016 was denied a U.S. visa to enter, however; she received special permission to enter the United States after filing an affidavit in a Federal case in New York.