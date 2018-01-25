DOJ has started recovering missing Strzok-Page texts that may expose “secret society” collusion against Trump (Video)

The Department of Justice is in the process of recovering five months worth of missing text messages between two FBI employees accused of bias in their investigations of both Hillary Clinton and President Trump.

According to Fox News the DOJ has already reportedly started recovering the now infamous missing Strzok-Page text messages.

Sean Hannity had Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett and Jason Chaffetz on his Fox News show to discuss the next steps in the #ReleaseTheMemo process.

On Tuesday, President Trump weighed in on the fact that the DOJ blamed the five-month missing text gap on technical difficulties….

“Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!”

Hannity notes that former FBI Director James Comey may face trouble over leaking a memo he says he wrote containing his concerns over President Trump pressuring him to go easy on former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

Also brand new tonight we have new revelations about one of the lawyers that is now representing disgraced former FBI director, soon to be probably investigated, national embarrassment James Comey. According to Buzzfeed, one of Comey’s attorneys turns out as his Columbia law professor buddy – the guy he leaked the memo to to the New York Times because he wanted a special counsel appointed, which turned out to be “oh, Comey’s other BFF Robert Mueller” You can’t make this up in a spy novel! It’s one giant incestuous circle of corruption. And we have even more proof; James Comey testified that he gave his classified memos To Robert Mueller. And according to the reports, special counsel interviewed Comey about his memos last year. By the way, they also collaborated before he testified. Those memos contain classified information. They were created on government computers, so Comey broke the law by removing them from the FBI, but it’s clear that Mueller didn’t care about any of that. Mueller’s main focus is, has been, and continues to be carrying out a witch-hunt to unseat a duly elected President of the Untied States – President Trump. It’s ridiculous and it’s an abomination to our constitution and the rule of law.

Zerohedge summarizes that right before the election, Strzok and Page texted about an “insurance policy” against Donald Trump becoming President.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.” writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” Seeming to support the theory that the Trump-Russia investigation is the “insurance policy,” text messages released last Monday make reference to a “secret society” of FBI and DOJ officials who held clandestine meetings “offsite” in order to solidify their plot to take down President Trump – while a whistleblower has allegedly confirmed this to GOP Congressional investigators. If the five months of missing text messages are recovered in their entirety, it should shed valuable light on the mechanics of both the “insurance policy” and the “secret society” formed to effectuate it.