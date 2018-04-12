DISTURBING video shows Syrian kids learning how to fake a chemical attack

The video below begins with an alarm sounding, with adults directing local Syrian schoolchildren to lay on the floor, while others in gas masks administer fake white foam to the children’s’ mouths, convulsing as though they were really experiencing symptoms of ingesting toxic chemicals.

These children are indeed good actors, as after a few seconds of watching, you begin to believe they are really suffering – it appears as real as the videos that the media made you watch – however disturbing – in hopes of demonizing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad enough that the citizens of the world would be so horrified and approve total war on Syria.

READ MORE: STUNNING evidence from BBC journalist exposing White Helmets staging chemical attacks in Douma

The video is more than four years old and the actions carried out by the children in the video are part of a play by a group called the Nesma Organization based in eastern Ghouta, as reported by RT.

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.