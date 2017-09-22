DISTURBING: Hillary Clinton uses dancing children to promote her book ‘What Happened’ (Video)

By now its no secret that Hillary Clinton will do anything to make a buck. From stealing tableware from the White House to selling out her country for donations into her slush fund Clinton Foundations…there is nothing that Hillary will not do for a buck.
When it comes to selling her latest “everyone is to blame” fiction book “What Happened”, HRC is suing dancing children.
Now that her pay-to-play Clinton Foundation is worthless, the Clinton’s have to make money somehow.
The Gateway Pundit reports…
On Thursday, Hillary posted a video to her Twitter account of teenagers and children dancing to ‘Fight Song’–the same song that played at the Democrat National Convention while holding her book ‘What Happened‘. Weird.
WARNING: Watching this video may cause permanent psychological damage.
Hillary tweeted…
“This video from my local bookstore @scatteredbooks in Chappaqua put a smile on my face! Love the soundtrack, too.”
This video from my local bookstore @scatteredbooks in Chappaqua put a smile on my face! Love the soundtrack, too. https://t.co/AjHMc82Ow5
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2017
Scattered Books, published the video which shows dancing teenagers and children holding Hillary’s books “What Happened and “It Takes a Village.
Oh how those teeny-boppers just love “Crooked” Hillary.
Hillary made it so easy for twitter users to destroy her latest bizarre marketing gaffe (courtesy The Gateway Pundit):
I’m so thankful you’ll never be President. #ThursdayThoughts
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 21, 2017
Soundtrack for “Witchy Woman” is better fit for you #CrookedHillary
— Deplorable Rach (@rmck51337) September 21, 2017
And this always puts a smile on my face you Fitlhy, low life, Corrupt Witch. ☠️🖕☠️@realDonaldTrump ❤️👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zE7Df6PGmb
— ❤️ Gino The Beagle (@GinoTheBeagle) September 21, 2017
Cute! #CrookedHillary taught the Clinton Cult how to dance! pic.twitter.com/LwKBY4qrXs
— Pinball Wizard (@comermd) September 21, 2017
My new book :BLAME EVERYONE BUT ME, That’s what happened, next book : WHO IS THE BIGGEST LIAR…
— Bayou Bare foot (@BayouBare) September 21, 2017
I like this one better. Don’t you think? pic.twitter.com/MEGeh4gDTw
— felio77 🇺🇸 (@felio77) September 21, 2017
Loading…