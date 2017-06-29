Did this Trump tweet go too far, referencing a Mika (Morning Joe) plastic surgery?

Trump tweets to Morning Joe may have crossed some red lines...

CNN tried to destroy Trump and now they are facing a corporate meltdown with various Project Veritas videos exposing the Clinton News Network for its promotion of a “Russian election meddling” narrative that the very network believes is nothing but pure bullsh**t.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe show has likewise been targeting Trump for impeachment from the minute the election ballots showed their preferred, chosen, candidate Hillary Clinton had lost to The Don.

Morning Joe’s relentless, daily character assassination of Trump has also seen the morning news program push the fake news Russia story in much the same light as CNN.

Trump has now taken to twitter to send this heavy tweet tirade towards Morning Joe, and specifically it’s co-host Mika Brzezinski, the daughter of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter and a senior aide to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Did the US President go too far with this tweet, referencing a Mika plastic surgery? Let us know below…

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..

Followed by the next tweet which will surely send the mainstream media into a complete tirade…

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

Mika replied to Trump’s two tweets with a tweet pic showing a Cheerios cereal box with the words…”Made For Little Hands.”

What do you think?