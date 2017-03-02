Did CNN finally concede that Donald Trump is the one and only true US President? [Video]

CNN and Van Jones are finally calling him President Trump.

CNN political commentator Van Jones finally said it…Donald Trump is the President of the United States.

Jones referenced the moment when President Donald Trump addressed Carryn Owens, the widow of slain US Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, as the defining moment when even die hard liberals must finally concede that Trump is POTUS.

Watch Jones (after more than 40 days) call Donald Trump “Presidential”.

No Russia, no James Comey, no fake news, no “white lash”…no excuses were slung around by the very fake news CNN, and its Hillary surrogate political commentator.

