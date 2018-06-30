Democrats undergo progressive schism, as Trump disrupts entire US political structure (Video)

US President Donald Trump says he is “winning”, but what he is actually doing is disrupting the entire US political structure, and causing mass hysteria among the powerful liberal left media and wealthy socialite strata.

From a Russia collusion hoax to a fake TIME magazine cover, and now a Supreme Court justice seat suddenly vacant, Democrats are in full panic mode. Open-borders globalists are calling for a revolution, and Auntie Maxine is pressing her legion of zombies to confront MAGA hat wearers and “push back” against them anywhere they may be.

To further complicate matters, the progressive left chalked up a massive win in New York, 28-year-old political newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, beat veteran politician Joe Crowley, in New York’s Democratic Party congressional primary election Tuesday night in a shocking upset within the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez won 57.5% of the vote, while Crowley had 42.5%. Crowley has represented New York’s 14th District since 1999 and was being groomed as a potential replacement to Nancy Pelosi. Ocasio-Cortez’s victory is a major upset within the Democrat Party, which has now undergone a full schism between the center-establishment and left-progressive wings of the party.

Meanwhile Trump keeps his messaging simple, playing to his base, giving rousing rally speeches in places like Fargo, North Dakota, as he touts his economic progress and foreign policy détente.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou analyze a stunning week of news in an America dominated by Trump’s larger than life charisma, and how the Democrat party (now in complete disarray), will deal with an upstart progressive platform pushing the party to go hard left.

