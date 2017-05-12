Democrats busted screaming “Fire James Comey” only to now call him a martyr (Video)

The hypocrisy of the Democrats simply cannot be ignored.

Jimmy Dore highlights a never ending stream of tweets comparing what Democrat lawmakers and mainstream media pundits said 4-5 months ago about James Comey, and their about face, “have it both ways”, narrative about the FBI Director now that Trump did the right thing and canned him.

The liberal left hypocrisy is too easy to point out.

Instead of focusing on issues like healthcare, minimum wage, the environment, foreign wars, and Wall Street corruption…the Democrat party has tied cinder blocks around their collective necks (called “Russia election meddling”) and its is sinking the party and country in record fashion.