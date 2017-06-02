Democrat party staffers say Hillary Clinton’s “accusations are f**king bulls**t”

"DNC data folks: today’s accusations are f**king bullsh*t," the Democratic Party’s former chief statistician fired back at HRC.

Following Hillary Clinton’s meltdown during the Code Conference where HRC threw the entire DNC under the bus, blaming them for her election loss by saying the data she was provided by Party was either “nonexistent” or “wrong”…

As a reminder…

Now Democratic Party staff is calling Hillary Clinton out as the “bullsh**ter” she is.

The Obama data team was rightfully lauded as groundbreaking. The ’16 DNC data operation built on that effort, standing on their shoulders. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 31, 2017

I worked with DNC data every day last cycle, on winning Gov races. It was accurate and up-to-date and I’m grateful for their hard work. — John Hagner (@JHagner) June 1, 2017

Hillary described the Democratic party’s data tactics as “poor,” “nonexistent” and “wrong.”

“Nonexistent” data could also be considered “wrong” data…does not make much sense, but it is the mind of HRC we are talking about. Either way, what Hillary said was false, campaign staffers argued.

Fwiw, the data operation Clinton “inherited” was the most robust data operation the DNC has ever seen, including during the Obama re-elect. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 31, 2017

Former Director of Data Science Andrew Therriault began in a tweet responding to Clinton’s attack. ​

“Private mode be damned, this is too important.” “I’m not willing to let my people be thrown under the bus without a fight.”

Former DNC Data Director @therriaultphd tweets, then deletes Hillary Clinton’s election loss excuses are ‘f**king bulls**t’. pic.twitter.com/LWEeNsUedG — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 1, 2017

The “irony of her bashing our data: *our* models never had” Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania “looking even close to safe…her team thought they knew better,” Therriault said.

Therriault deleted the tweets, including one in which he said it would have been difficult to raise as much cash as Clinton did without using the DNC as a “laundering vehicle.”