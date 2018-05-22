Democrat Party’s Anti-Trump platform will cost them the US midterm elections (Video)

Alex Christoforou with Peter Lavelle discuss how the Democrat Party’s “Russia Russia Russia” narrative is about to cost them the midterm elections.

Via Consortium News…

“Instead of addressing demands for social progress, such as single-payer insurance, Democratic leaders find it much easier and more comfortable to denounce Trump. But it’s not working, as Norman Solomon explains.”

(Some audio problems via Skype recording, but we work through it to get great insight)…

