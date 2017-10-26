Democrat party swamp creatures turn their back on Hillary Clinton. Deny any involvement in fake Trump Dossier

Yesterday The Duran reported that once the Washington Post broke the story that it was the Clinton Campaign that financed the fictitious Trump Dossier, Democrats immediately began to distance themselves from the Hillary Clinton Campaign.

The DNC issued a strange press release denying involvement in Trump-Russia fake dossier.

Here is the awkward statement from DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa,

“Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization.”

A Zerohedge notes, “the avalanche is beginning” as more Democrat party insiders disown Queen Hillary. The DC swamp rats are beginning to jump ship…will Hillary sink or swim?