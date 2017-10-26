Democrat party swamp creatures turn their back on Hillary Clinton. Deny any involvement in fake Trump Dossier

Yesterday The Duran reported that once the Washington Post broke the story that it was the Clinton Campaign that financed the fictitious Trump Dossier, Democrats immediately began to distance themselves from the Hillary Clinton Campaign.
The DNC issued a strange press release denying involvement in Trump-Russia fake dossier.
Here is the awkward statement from DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa,
“Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization.”
A Zerohedge notes, “the avalanche is beginning” as more Democrat party insiders disown Queen Hillary. The DC swamp rats are beginning to jump ship…will Hillary sink or swim?
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the DNC’s deputy chairman, emphasized that both he and Perez came to the DNC long after the contract with Fusion GPS had ended.
“Tom and me, we weren’t even there at the time,” Ellison told The Hill.
“I know as much about it as you guys who have reported it.”
A spokesperson for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (R-Fla.), who was forced out as DNC chairwoman at the party’s national convention in 2016, also denied knowing about the arrangement.
“She was not aware of anything related to this research arrangement,” spokesman David Damron said.
Democratic officials said that the national party was not empowered to make campaign decisions,particularly at a time when it was racked by controversy over leaked emails and while its chairwoman was being forced out.
“I doubt that any of the leadership at the DNC was even aware,” a Democratic official said.
The denials are likely to increase focus on the Clinton campaign.
Loading…