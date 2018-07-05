Connect with us

Democrat Party Exodus: Millennial white men not welcome (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 44.
Alex Christoforou

3 hours ago

Public demonization, identity politics, and forcing equality of outcome throughout society, is driving white male millennials away from the Democrat Party.

Young white men are increasingly turned off by the Democrats’ embrace of identity politics. An entire generation of voters has become disillusioned with what was once considered an inclusive, working class left, and has now morphed into a social media lynch mob obsessed with the destruction of “The Patriarchy” and “toxic masculinity”.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou unpack the reasons behind a millennial white male exodus away from the establishment left, and towards Trumpism on the right or progressive ideology thought on the left. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Spiked

A hock poll by Reuters/Ipsos reveals that the Democrats are shedding millennial votes, with support dropping by nine percentage points since 2016. This shift is most pronounced among white millennial men, who now favour Republicans over Democrats by 11 percentage points. In 2016, Democrats led Republicans in this group by 12 percentage points. There has been a staggering swing of 23 percentage points in just two years.

The poll shatters a number of widely held assumptions. Firstly, that young people are naturally drawn to the Democrats. Secondly, that the chaos and incompetence of Donald Trump’s rule are enough to turn voters blue. While two thirds of those polled dislike Trump, that distaste does not translate into either a rejection of the GOP as a whole or into support for the Democrats.

Democrats are clearly yet to come to terms with their defeat in the 2016 presidential election. Since then, the party has devoted a great deal of energy to pushing allegations of Russian meddling – a story of little interest to ordinary voters, who have long since accepted the outcome of a fair and free election. Similarly, baseless and shrill accusations that Trump is a fascist have clearly been ineffective in drumming up support for an alternative. Opposition to Trump is one thing, but most voters are none the wiser as to what the Democrats actually stand for.

But while the Democrats may be uninspiring to millennials as a whole, the party is actively alienating young, white men. Today’s identity politics is impossible for millennials to avoid, whether they are confronted with it on campus or through clickbait comment pieces. In the identitarian worldview, ‘white men’ are responsible for all the world’s woes – the phrases ‘white people’ and ‘white men’ are practically shorthand for evil. Listicles reveal the ‘37 things white people need to stop ruining in 2018’, magazines declare that ‘white men must be stopped’, while even respectable outlets like the Washington Post ask ‘why can’t we hate white men?’.

But rather than reject the divisive politics of identity, the Democratic establishment and its cheerleaders have embraced it. During the election, Hillary Clinton namechecked and explicitly targeted a number of demographic groups. At the same time, her team told the media they were confident they could win without the support of white men. Many commentators agreed. ‘Hillary Clinton doesn’t need white men’, insisted the Washington Post – supposedly because they make up a declining share of the electorate and can therefore be ignored. Of course, we all know what the result was – white voters were crucial to Trump’s election upset. Nevertheless, liberal commentators are still urging the Democrats to ‘get over’ white working-class voters in the upcoming midterms. They are surplus to electoral requirements, outsiders to the ‘progressive coalition… in all its multicultural, multiracial splendour’, according to one writer.

Democrats insist that white voters are electorally irrelevant. But when they disappoint the party and decide not to vote for it, they are painted as backward and irrational. Clinton’s defeat was rationalised by her allies as a ‘whitelash’ – not a rejection of a wildly unpopular candidate, but an outburst of racist rage. Clearly, white male millennials are picking up on this kind of language and are beginning to think that they are not wanted by the party.

A truly progressive party ought to be able to give voice to concerns that bridge racial and gender divides. It ought to have a more honest understanding of its past failures and a clear programme for the future. But if the Democrats continue to shirk responsibility for their electoral defeats, and continue to embrace identity politics, it won’t just be young, white men who abandon them.

Europe to go it alone in trade war with US

That’s forcing a choice between the crumbling institutions of the West and the growing influence and prowess of the East

2 hours ago

July 6, 2018

As the Trump administration ramps up its trade war with its allies and trade partners, some of them seem to be reluctant to admit this new reality, refusing the formation of an alliance to combat Trump’s economic warfare at the World Trade Organization (WTO). China has proposed a sort of alliance with the EU to oppose Trump’s tariffs measures before the WTO, whereas the EU is of the opinion that this is not a necessary step, hoping that the situation can still be defused through strategic diplomacy.

While both the EU and China have both slammed Trump’s tariffs and overall protectionist position, the EU simply doesn’t want to admit the reality that Washington’s position is that of waging economic warfare for its own unilateral benefit, therefore refusing to take a multilateral stand on the matter before the international trade dispute organization. The EU may side with China in complaining about the situation, but clearly doesn’t want to do anything about it in a joint fashion, perhaps because they are living in the fantasy world that Trump can be reasoned with on matters which he has already committed himself.

RT reports:

The European Union has turned down China’s proposal of co-operation against escalating US trade tariffs on European and Chinese goods.
China proposed launching joint action against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO), EU officials and diplomats told Reuters ahead of a Sino-European summit in Beijing on July 16-17.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told the media that Beijing is ready to set out for the first time which sectors it can open to European investment at the annual summit.

According to EU officials, Chinese state media has promoted the message that the European Union is on China’s side, putting the bloc in a delicate position.

Chinese Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday that China and Europe “should resist trade protectionism hand in hand.”

“China and European countries are natural partners,” it said. “They firmly believe that free trade is a powerful engine for global economic growth.”

Rejecting the idea of partnership on the trade issue, one European diplomat said: “China wants the European Union to stand with Beijing against Washington, to take sides,” adding, “We won’t do it and we have told them that.”

Washington has hit Chinese and European goods with tariffs as part of President Trump’s attempt to narrow the US trade deficit with its trading partners. China has been the biggest target of Trump’s tariffs.

Last month, the White House announced that it would introduce the latest 25-percent duties on 818 items of Chinese imports worth $34 billion on July 6. Beijing said it has prepared reciprocal levies against American products, which will be introduced on the same day.

But this isn’t the only trade aspect with which the EU is presently in opposition with China. Some 16 different Central and Eastern European nations are interested in increasing trade and economic investment with Beijing. At the upcoming seventh 16+1 summit, 16 Eastern and Central European nations are to gather together to talk trade and investment. The Western EU nations, on the other hand, are committed to the perspective that China presents a threat to the political institutions of the West by using economic leverage to undermine and threaten the European Union.

However, if division is the problem, it would rather seem that forcing 11 of the 16 nations hoping to deepen business ties with China to choose between the bloc and China would be the centrifugal issue, rather than that of cooperation. That’s forcing a choice between the crumbling institutions of the West and the growing influence and prowess of the East, and it would be a mistake to hang onto a sinking Titanic instead to taking a place on a life raft. Furthermore, it demonstrates hypocrisy as several Western European countries, who have been in a mission to increase their business with Beijing, telling Eastern European members that they can’t do the same, meaning that the big boys in the bloc can do it, but the smaller ones can’t. Domestically, Europe wants to stifle its economic ties with China, perceiving China as a threat, while Internationally, they refuse cooperation with China on protecting their own trade rights in the fight against American led protectionism. Europe, therefore, appears want to fight this trade war alone, while dividing the loyalties of its own crew.

Wildfires burn the West, destroying homes and darkening skies (PHOTOS)

Slightly above average season is more visible to more people than in many years; drought and poor forest management are to blame
Seraphim Hanisch

6 hours ago

July 5, 2018

Wildfires are a common occurrence in the Western United States, whose erratic rainy years and drought years are also consistent in their inconsistency. This year, the fires are making news because of their proximity to heavily populated areas, as well as simply because of their size.

At this time about sixty fires are burning across several American states:

  • nine in New Mexico
  • six in Utah
  • six in California
  • six in Colorado
  • nineteen in Alaska
  • one in Florida
  • two in Nevada
  • four in Oregon
  • four in Texas
  • One each in Washington and Wyoming.

The year to-date statistics show that the acreage burned is somewhat higher than the ten-year mean, with 2,673,183 acres burned since the beginning of the calendar year 2018. That translates to about 4,176 square miles, or an area about half the size of New Jersey.

Most of the fires are caused by natural events such as lightning from “dry storms.” However, sometimes they are caused by human activity.

For the people in the affected areas, the losses are heartbreaking. Colorado sources report about 104 to 109 homes destroyed in the area between Fort Garland and Cuchara. This is some of the most beautiful land in the state.

Earlier in the spring the area looked like this:

View towards Cuchara, Colorado, USA and the Spanish Peaks / Highway of Legends region

Now, though, it looks something like this:

The Spring Fire in Colorado alone has now consumed over 94,125 acres on two fronts since it started burning on June 30, and it is now already the third largest wildfire in Colorado state history.

In San Francisco, the skies were darkened by smoke pushing over the Bay area from fires burning in Yolo and Napa counties.

Presently about 13,000 firefighters are working all across the affected areas fighting the wildfires. Also, changing weather is on the way for people in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico as cooler and more moist air, and the chance of rain enter the forecasts starting Wednesday evening, local time.

Many plans for fireworks displays across Western cities have been canceled, quite understandably, and in all parts of the dry West, vacationers and tourists are encouraged to be extremely careful not to start any new fires.

US Senators meet with Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

Meeting seen by both sides as “hopeful sign” for Russia – US relations while all-Republican lineup shows partisan disparity
Seraphim Hanisch

7 hours ago

July 5, 2018

A congressional delegation from the US quietly traveled to Russia on 30 June and is expected to complete their trip on 5 July. That trip, which was reported here on the Duran, attracted astonishingly little media attention in the Western outlets.

This video may go some distance towards explaining why this is so:

Here, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is very pleased to greet the seven-member Congressional delegation. The American spokesman for the delegation, also expressed hope for better relations between the two mightiest world powers.

The Washington Post noted the significance of this visit to Russia:

The U.S. delegation, Russian lawmakers said, represented the most significant congressional visit to Russia after about a decade in which such visits were few and generally low-key. For more than a year, Russian officials have been voicing frustration that the improvement in U.S.-Russian ties that Trump promised in his presidential campaign had yet to materialize. With this week’s congressional trip, last week’s visit by White House national security adviser John Bolton and the upcoming Helsinki summit, Russians now hope that change is finally near.

Among the Russians meeting with the Republicans on Tuesday was Sergey Kislyak — the former Russian ambassador to Washington whose communications with Michael Flynn led to the former national security adviser’s downfall. Kislyak, now a member of the upper house of parliament, noted in an interview after the meeting that many of the Republicans sitting across the table were already known to him from Washington.

Appraisals of the meeting varied by group. For the American contingent, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) described the meetings as “damn frank, very, very, very frank, no holds barred.”

“I asked our friends in Russia not to interfere in our elections this year,” Kennedy said. “I asked them to exit Ukraine and allow Ukraine to self-determine. I asked for the same thing in Crimea. I asked for their help in bringing peace to Syria. And I asked them not to allow Iran to gain a foothold in Syria.”

But for the Russians, the overall impression was that the meeting was extremely easy.

Duma member Vyacheslav Nikonov, on the other hand, said he had met with many American lawmakers in years past and that this meeting “was one of the easiest ones in my life.” The question of election interference, he said, was resolved quickly because “the question was raised in a general form.”

“One shouldn’t interfere in elections — well, we don’t interfere,” Nikonov said.

The fact that the congressional delegation consisted entirely of Republican members was not lost on the Russians.

“Since the Democrats actively accuse the Republicans of selling out to the Russians, it would naturally be strange if Democrats here were part of the group,” Nikonov said.

