Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters says Putin came up with “Crooked Hillary” nickname and ordered Trump to use it

Maxine Waters says if Russia is found to have helped Donald Trump craft strategy to brand Hillary as crooked he should be impeached.

Impeach Donald Trump because he was working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to brand Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary”, and thus propel Trump to the White House.

This is how crazy the Democrat party’s “Russia did it” narrative is becoming. We now have Putin in the role of “marketing and branding guru.”

MSNBC and other “fake news” main stream media channels are eating this sh** up.

Maxine Moore Waters is the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district, and previously the 35th and 29th districts, serving since 1991.

She is a member of the Democratic Party…and absolutely nuts if she actually believes the crap she is telling MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.