Democrat Congressman tells CNN: Obama tried to keep child migrant crisis “QUIET” (Video)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) went on CNN to admit that the Obama Administration tried to keep the children migrant crisis on the southern border quiet.

Here is the Texas Democrat calling out (by mistake we can imagine) the Obama administration for its handling of migrant children. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Cuellar told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield…

“It was kept very quiet under the Obama Administration. There were large numbers of people coming in. The Obama administration was trying to keep this quiet.”

Whitfield displayed a 2014 image of migrant children held in cages at a detention center, and Cuellar said that he released similar photos of children separated from their parents.

Having realized is gaffe by criticizing messiah Obama, The Daily Caller reports that Cuellar made an effort to recover some of his Demoacrtic Party ‘anything but Trump’ credentials but noting that Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy” for separation should be scrutinized (but again, he admits that criminal adult immigrants have previously taken advantage of it)…

“Keep in mind that under the law, you can separate a child if that person, the adult, is not the real parent or the custodian because sometimes we see situations where they’ll bring a child because they know of the policy that we have over here with children.”

Cuellar added that the number of children being held at the border right now is similar to the amount during the Obama administration. “We still see the numbers,” he said, adding that “not all of them are being separated. Some of them are coming alone.”

Via Zerohedge…

Having lost control of the ‘Russia collusion’ narrative (still evidence-less after 18 months and increasingly exposed for bias), and unable to gain any traction with their attacks on the Trump-Kim summit (hard to make a case that more nuclear armaggeddon threats are better than less), the deep state (hand in mouth with the left and the media) are currently attempting to spin Trump’s enforcement of Obama policies as an indication that he is a baby-stealing racist. There’s just one problem – it’s all a lie.

This all happened under Obama’s watch:

