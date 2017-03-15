Democrat Congressman launches webpage with flow charts and arrows trying to connect Trump to Putin

The page is called “Russia: not our Friend” (boohoo), and it is the brainchild of the very brainless Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Tucker Carlson has an easy go making Swalwell look idiotic in the video below, but his “hate Russia” webpage is the real gem of stupidity.

Notice the Swalwell’s reaction (who constantly calls Russia’s fake news election hack an “attack” against America), freeze up when Carlson asks him if he is calling for war with Russia…the face of a true coward.

Here are some diagrams and flow charts from Swalwell’s site “Russia: not our Friend”, outlining how desperate the Congressman is to…

Connect Trump to Russia. Brand Russia as a US aggressor state.

And while Swalwell has had some fun with photoshop in his war monger rage, we too have dug up various charts, timelines, photos and diagrams to counter Swalwell’s narrative.

Swalwell’s arrows pointing to Putin…

The Duran says let’s investigate these Trump – Putin arrows, but how about Congress investigate these Hillary/Obama connections…

Swalwell’s timeline of imaginary Russian cyber attacks…

The Duran says, how about all these CIA coups (or is that not considered election meddling?)

An entire Wikipedia page dedicated to US involvement in overthrowing foreign governments. Here are just the examples since World War II (* indicates successful ouster of a government).

China 1949 to early 1960s

Albania 1949-53

East Germany 1950s

Iran 1953 *

Guatemala 1954 *

Costa Rica mid-1950s

Syria 1956-7

Egypt 1957

Indonesia 1957-8

British Guiana 1953-64 *

Iraq 1963 *

North Vietnam 1945-73

Cambodia 1955-70 *

Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *

Ecuador 1960-63 *

Congo 1960 *

France 1965

Brazil 1962-64 *

Dominican Republic 1963 *

Cuba 1959 to present

Bolivia 1964 *

Indonesia 1965 *

Ghana 1966 *

Chile 1964-73 *

Greece 1967 *

Costa Rica 1970-71

Bolivia 1971 *

Australia 1973-75 *

Angola 1975, 1980s

Zaire 1975

Portugal 1974-76 *

Jamaica 1976-80 *

Seychelles 1979-81

Chad 1981-82 *

Grenada 1983 *

South Yemen 1982-84

Suriname 1982-84

Fiji 1987 *

Libya 1980s

Nicaragua 1981-90 *

Panama 1989 *

Bulgaria 1990 *

Albania 1991 *

Iraq 1991

Afghanistan 1980s *

Somalia 1993

Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *

Ecuador 2000 *

Afghanistan 2001 *

Venezuela 2002 *

Iraq 2003 *

Haiti 2004 *

Somalia 2007 to present

Honduras 2009

Libya 2011 *

Syria 2012

Ukraine 2014 *

Swalwell’s crowdsourcing help to find more Trump-Russia connections…

The Duran says, who needs crowdsourcing to find Hillary – Russia connections…