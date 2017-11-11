DEEP STATE WINNING: Statements from Trump and Putin prove DC swamp is winning

The Deep State’s campaign to push America towards conflict with Russia is working well.

With one year of non stop “Russia election meddling” lies vomited onto the American public by “Crooked” Hillary and her mainstream media handlers, POTUS Trump and Russian President Putin are unable to even sit down for a civilized conversation, without having impeachment papers drawn up in the US congress.

The divide between Trump and Putin is firmly in place, and well understood by both the US and Russian presidents.

During the APEC Summit Putin noted that the absence of a separate meeting with Trump shows US-Russia ties are in crisis.

Via Sputnik News…

The Russian president has met briefly with his US counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that is currently underway in Vietnam. Commenting on the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that the absence of a separate meeting “shows that relations between Russia and the United States have not yet overcome their state of crisis.” Putin went on to say that Moscow is ready to “turn this page” and engage in relations which will see the cooperation on issues that are of interest to both the people of Russia and the US, adding that Moscow would like to boost economic ties with Washington.

During the APEC Summit Trump noted that the Russia probe in the United States is a barrier to improved relations with Moscow.

Via Sputnik News…

The US president commented on the relationship between Moscow and Washington during the APEC summit in Da Nang. US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin once again denied reports of possible interference by the Russia in the US president elections. Trump noted that the investigation of “Russian interference,” which is now being conducted by the US Special Prosecutor and in Congress, is an obstacle to the establishment of relations between Moscow and Washington.

Propaganda works…and no one is better at it than the US Deep State and the DC swamp.