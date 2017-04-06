Deep State scores another big win. Devin Nunes steps down from Russiagate witch-hunt

Yesterday the Deep State scored a huge win with the Syria false flag chemical attack, forcing the Trump Administration to inch closer to war with Assad, and further damaging any hopes for an improvement in US-Russia relations.

Today the Deep State landed another blow to Trump, as Chair of the House Intel Committee, Devin Nunes, said he would recuse himself from the the panel’s probe into Russian meddling into the US election.

This is a huge win for Russophobe warmongers, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Adam Schiff, who’s open hatred for Russia appears to consumes every fiber of his being.

Zerohedge reports…

Nunes said Rep. Mike Conaway, assisted by Reps. Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, will temporarily take over panel’s investigation into Russia and the 2016 election. Nunes added that the recusal will last while House Ethics Cmte reviews accusations against him he calls “politically motivated.” Nunes will keep his other responsibilities as chairman.

Washington, D.C. — House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes today issued the following statement…

“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power. Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter. I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims.”

Zerohedge further reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan said Nunes has “followed all proper guidelines and laws” and “continues” to have his trust. But, he added, “it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our election.” He said he’s confident that Conaway will oversee a “professional investigation” into Russia’s actions.

Here is Ryan’s full statement on Nunes’ recusal:

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) today released the following statement: