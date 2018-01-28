Debbie Wasserman Schultz stuns CNN host with her stupidity (Video)

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin presses the very corrupt former DNC chari, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) about what the Democrats got in return for shutting down the government, and is stunned over the congresswoman’s answer…“We won potential for momentum.”
Jimmy Dore crushes the stupidity of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who managed to ‘out stupid’ even CNN…
Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?
As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.
Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.
Loading…