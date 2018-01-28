in Latest, News, Video

Debbie Wasserman Schultz stuns CNN host with her stupidity (Video)

Democrat stuns CNN anchor: ‘We won potential for momentum.’

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin presses the very corrupt former DNC chari, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) about what the Democrats got in return for shutting down the government, and is stunned over the congresswoman’s answer…“We won potential for momentum.”

Jimmy Dore crushes the stupidity of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who managed to ‘out stupid’ even CNN…

