DISGUSTING: Dan Rather says Mueller probe is Trump’s “Hurricane Vladimir” (Video)

Discredited former CBS news anchor Dan Rather, who was busted spreading fake news in the the 2004 controversy referred to as “Memogate” and “Rathergate”, is now very busy trying to conjure up more fake news around “Russiagate.”

Rather went on MSNBC to draw a disgusting analogy between those suffering from Hurricane Harvey and what Rather believes is Trump’s greatest fear, “Hurricane Vladimir.”

Rather believes “Donald Trump is afraid” of the Mueller investigation and what might surface, like the revelation that Trump was raised in Russia and trained all his life to be placed as the President of the United States so as to destroy the republic in one final Soviet revenge.