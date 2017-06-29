Czech Parliament approves open-carry gun law to fight terrorism

The moves have been likened to open-carry laws in parts of the US.

Gun control advocates in the US often paint Europe as a kind of gun free paradise, where only terrorists carry weapons.

The truth is rather different. Czech Republic for example provides responsible adults with permits that allow one to carry two concealed handguns. The rates of concealed carry permits in the Czech Republic are higher per capita than that of the US, although overall per capita firearm ownership is higher in the US.

Now though, the right to bear arms in Czech Republic is set to expand as Parliament approved a bill to amend the Czech Constitution which if signed into law, will allow ordinary citizens to take up arms against terrorists.

Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec described the aims of new would-be law in the following way,

“We do not want to disarm our own people at a time when the security situation is deteriorating. Show me a single terrorist attack in Europe perpetrated using a legally-owned weapon”.

The bill will allow all licenced Czech gun owners to openly carry weapons which they would be free to use to defend themselves and their countrymen in the event of a terrorist attack.

The proposals are reminiscent of those Donald Trump made when he remarked that the Paris ISIS attacks of 2015 could have been minimised if ordinary people had the right to bear arms as they do in the United States.

The Czech Republic has traditionally been one of the world’s leading firearms manufacturers.