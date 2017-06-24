CRINGEWORTHY: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emmanuel Macron make green selfie video

When it comes to the Paris Climate Change agreement, these two want Trump to say "I'll be back".

Former California Governor and action film star Arnold Schwarzenegger has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to make a video about their commitment to the environment while taking a dig at Donald Trump who recently withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

In the video, the French President claims that he and Schwarzenegger will “make the planet great again”.

Since the 2016 election, Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger have had something of a Twitter feud ever since Schwarzenegger’s version of Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice has tanked in the ratings.

WARNING: once you see this video, it cannot be unseen.