“Covid-19 Has Turned Public Health into a Patient-Killing Experiment”

by Catte Black

Potentially lethal doses of the therapeutic drug hydroxychloroquine are being administered in ‘clinical trials’, sometimes without patient consent. Nearly a quarter of those participating in one such trial subsequently died.

From the beginning of the SARS-COV-2/COVID19 pandemic rollout there have been disturbing hints, rumours and even overt whistleblower claims of seemingly gross medical malpractice connected with the treatment and handling of allegedly infected people.

We have heard about mandatory Do Not Resuscitate orders issued for the elderly, cognitively challenged people, autistic people and even children with fairly minor congenital conditions.

We have heard of terrifyingly inappropriate usage of invasive ventilation that can only increase the numbers of covid19 deaths’, and of general levels of incompetence and poor practice that must have the same result.

And now we have evidence of three clinical trials which require patients to be given up to 4 times the normal dosage of hydroxychloroquine, with or without their consent. In one of these studies over 25% of patients died.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report