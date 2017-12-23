Court documents reveal that Trump dossier is fake document with “limited intelligence”

Former British spy Christopher Steele, who was tasked with compiling the ‘Trump dossier’ for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, admitted in court that the discredited document contains “limited intelligence.”
Washington Times reports…
While Mr. Steele stated matter-of-factly in his dossier that collusion between Mr. Trump and the Russian government took place, he called it only “possible” months later in court filings. While he confidently referred to “trusted” sources inside the Kremlin, in court he referred to the dossier’s “limited intelligence.” […]
In court filings this year, Mr. Steele doesn’t sound as confident as his dossier.
He answered questions through his attorney in a libel complaint brought by a Russian entrepreneur, Aleksej Gubarev. Mr. Steele has accused Mr. Gubarev of being pressured by Russian’s FSB intelligence service to take part in hacking against the Democratic Party.
In one answer, Mr. Steele refers to the intelligence he gathered as “limited.” On the charge of collusion by Mr. Trump and his campaign advisers, he now says there was only “possible coordination.”
The Gateway Pundit reports that Steele also admitted part of “his final December memo,” was unvetted.
“The contents of the December memorandum did not represent (and did not purport to represent) verified facts, but were raw intelligence which had identified a range of allegations that warranted investigation given their potential national security implications,” Steele wrote.
“Such intelligence was not actively sought; it was merely received.”
Steele’s admission that his now infamous dossier (that has spun the US into complete Russia hysteria) is based on information that is not “verified” (in other words made up rumors), comes moments after Mary Jacoby, the wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, posted on Facebook about how ‘Russiagate,’ would not exist if it weren’t for her husband.
Tablet Magazine reports…
In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.” This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded.
