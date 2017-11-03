Corey Feldman goes public and names one of six hollywood pedophiles (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

Corey Feldman decided to reveal the name of one of six Hollywood figures who molested him during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

During an appearance on the Dr. Oz show, Feldman disclosed that “Goonies” actor John Grissom molested him as a young boy.

Law enforcement officials were called to report the allegations.

“That is him,” Feldman said as host Mehmet Oz held up a photo of Grissom on his phone. “That is the guy.”

For the first time ever, @Corey_Feldman is exposing his alleged abusers. Join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T93AGkL7r5 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 1, 2017

Here is a video from the Dr. Oz show where Feldman publicly exposed actor Jon Grissom for molesting him, and subsequently calls the police to report the crime.

Feldman, who has been a fixture on the daytime talk show circuit since first revealing in the mid-2006 that he and his friend Corey Haim were the victims of a Hollywood pedophilia ring. Feldman said he wanted to name Grissom in his 2013 memoir Coreyography, but his lawyers warned him not to. Feldman has said the men repeatedly molested him, while Haim was repeatedly raped – a trauma that Feldman said contributed to Haim’s death by drug overdose. Of course, Feldman’s claims are receiving new attention amid the deluge of accusations of sexual assault and abuse that have been levied against many powerful figures in the entertainment and media industries. Actor Kevin Spacey saw Netflix cancel his series “House of Cards” after actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey molested him in the 1980s. Feldman has previously identified former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss as one of his former abusers. During his appearance on Today, Laur tried to goad Feldman into naming names live on air by questioning his credibility. The “Stand By Me” actor encouraged Grissom on Thursday to turn himself in to police. “Now is your time,” Feldman said Thursday. “Be a man for the first time and come forward yourself. … Let it be known and you will be dealt with in a much more tolerant way, I’m sure. However, if you do not, we are coming for you.” Grissom appeared in the 1980s movies “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream,” which both starred Feldman. As the Huffington Post pointed out, Feldman hinted at Grissom’s identity in a series of tweets published in March.