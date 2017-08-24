Core Trump supporters voice their outrage at Afghanistan surge (Video)

With Trump’s announcement that more troops would pour into Afghanistan, instead of puling out of the 16 year war (a campaign promise that even POTUS Trump admitted he had to renege on), came much displeasure from Trump’s conservative, libertarian base.

The disappointment emanating from core Trump supporters was expressed on twitter…and progressive commentator, Jimmy Dore (who was actually aligned with Trump’s non-interventionist campaign stance), highlights the foreign policy divide, and the dangerous signal, that Trump’s presidency is now firmly in the hands of military generals.

One group that is not blasting Trump for his military surge in Afghanistan, but is actually celebrating the change of heart in favor of more war, is the Jeff Bezos/CIA supported Washington Post.

Another war that the WaPo can get behind. Nothing seems to ever change in the mainstream media…