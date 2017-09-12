Congressman says Imran Awan will get immunity for “disturbing story” that will destroy Wasserman Schultz

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) hinted in an interview on Fox Business with host Lou Dobbs that there will soon be “significant” news about former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Last week news broke that Imran Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi struck a deal with federal prosecutors to return to the United States where she currently faces charges of conspiracy and bank fraud.

According to Zerohedge, the deal with prosecutors mandates a return to the U.S. during the “last week of September 2017” and is structured so that she will not be arrested in front of her children.

Hina Alvi is the wife of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s former IT consultant Imran Awan…an IT expert who had privileged access to Congressional computer systems, and may have evidence that the hacking of the Democratic National Committee computer system in 2016 was not done by Russia, but was in fact a complete hoax.

Zerohedge reports…

Now, if you’re the cynical type, then it might have struck you as somewhat odd that Alvi would agree to return from Pakistan, the place to which she successfully fled specifically to avoid the charges she now seems to be embracing. But, at least according to Congressman Trent Franks (R-AZ) who appeared on Fox News recently, there may be more to Alvi’s return than meets the eye as he predicts that the Awans could be working on a broader immunity deal with prosecutors in return for a “significant” and “pretty disturbing” story about Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Washington Examiner reports…

“I don’t want to talk out of school here but I think you’re going to see some revelations that are going to be pretty profound. The fact that this wife is coming back from Pakistan and is willing to face charges, as it were, I think there is a good chance she is going to reach some type of immunity to tell a larger story here that is going to be pretty disturbing to the American people.” “I would just predict that this is going to be a very significant story and people should fasten their seat belts on this one.”

This follows speculation that even if the Awan and his wife were originally acting to protect (or extort) Debbie Wasserman Schultz, that may have all changed on April 6, 2017, when Imran Awan appeared to have led Police directly to Schultz’s laptop.

Via The Daily Caller…