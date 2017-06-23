CONFIRMED: Turkey rejects Saudi ultimatum to leave Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s ultimatum to Qatar represents an attempt by Riyadh not only to interfere in the internal matters of Qatar but also in the bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar as well as Turkey and Qatar.

In this sense the treats by Saudi were aimed at all three countries.

Turkey which has just opened a military base in Qatar has totally rejected Saudi demands for Turkish troops to vacate Qatar.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Fikri Işık has stated,

“The strengthening of the Turkish base would be a positive step in terms of the Gulf’s security. Re-evaluating the base agreement with Qatar is not on our agenda”.

He further described Saudi’s threat to Turkey vis-a-vis Qatar as inappropriate foreign meddling into Turkey’s foreign policy saying that, “If there is such a demand, it will mean interference in bilateral ties”.

This is an objectively true statement. Saudi Arabia and its partners, especially the UAE, have no business telling Qatar and Turkey let alone Qatar and Iran how to conduct bilateral relations. These are decisions that must be made entirely made between Ankara and Doha and likewise between Tehran and Doha.

In attempting to bully Qatar into becoming a Saudi client state, Riyadh has managed to only draw Turkey and Iran closer to each other and indeed closer to the Gulf. At the same time, the Qatar crisis has served to drive Turkey even further from the United States than America’s support of Kurds in Syria has already managed to do.