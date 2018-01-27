CONFIRMED: Toronto police open investigation into murdered billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation Haiti “relief”

Last week The Duran reported on a billionaire husband and wife found hanging side-by-side in their posh Toronto home last month.

According to Toronto police multiple killers played a role in the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman — contrary to the widely-circulated murder-suicide theory initially leaked by law enforcement, sources told CBC News, citing a parallel probe by a team of investigators hired by the couple’s family.

A real estate agent who was selling the $5.4 million home had discovered pharmaceutical mogul Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, dead on Dec. 15.

Barry Sherman founded Apotex pharmaceutical company. Apotex supplied generic drugs to the Clinton foundation in Haiti and Rwanda. Apotex also donated medicines and supplies to Clinton Foundation Puerto Rican relief efforts in 2017.

Zerohedge reports that nearly a week after a team of private investigators that included several former Toronto homicide detectives said they found evidence of foul play, the Toronto Police Department said Friday that they will now investigate the deaths of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman as a “targeted” double-homicide, according to CBC. The police made the announcement during a 1 pm ET press conference. ***** A source with direct knowledge of the parallel probe told CBC Toronto that private investigators believe that the billionaire Toronto couple was murdered by multiple killers. The couple’s children expressed outrage at the media’s willingness to jump to conclusions in the murder case after the deaths were reported as a “murder-suicide” before the official police announcement. As we reported previously, the Sherman’s were popular on Toronto’s gala circuit and were said to be excited about their newest grandchild at the time of their deaths. Indeed, the Sherman’s gifts included multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities and had buildings named in their honor. They also gave generously to Jewish organizations. They even hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a Liberal party fundraiser in 2015. In a statement released following the initial reports of their deaths, Trudeau said he and his wife were “saddened” and offered “our condolences” to their friends and family.