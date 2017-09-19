CONFIRMED: Terrorists loyal to the Ukrainian regime blew up monument in Lugansk

Lugansk People’s Republic authorities have confirmed that last nights attack on the Paratroopers Monument located next to the Academic Music and Drama Theatre was an act of terrorism.

The photograph below shows the destroyed monument juxtaposed with an image of the monument prior to being blown up by terrorists.

Lugansk People’s Republic Minister of the Interior Igor Cornet was cited by the Donbass based DONI News Agency as stating,

“Criminal Ukrainian authorities do not cease waging war against monuments as they do not have the strength for a fair fight. Therefore, the Airborne Forces Memorial was destroyed”.

The terrorist act came hours before world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to discuss a variety of peace initiatives including the Russian proposal to send UN peacekeepers to Donbass.