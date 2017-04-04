CONFIRMED: St. Petersburg suicide bomber positively identified

The Russian Investigative Committee the identity of the suicide bomber responsible for yesterday’s terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg Metro. 22 year old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan, blew him self up killing 14 and wounding 47 in the attack using a bomb filled with shrapnel.

In addition to blowing himself up on a train near Sennaya Ploshchad station, the Russian authorities have further confirmed that Dzhalilov also planted a device later defused by police at the Ploschad Vosstaniya Metro station.

According to a statement from The Russian Investigative Committee,

“The conclusion of DNA testing and CCTV footage suggest that it was the same individual who carried out the explosion and had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya station”.

FURTHER DETAILS AS THEY EMERGE