CONFIRMED: St. Petersburg suicide bomber positively identified

Adam Garrie
The suicide bomber has been named.

The Russian Investigative Committee the identity of the suicide bomber responsible for yesterday’s terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg Metro. 22 year old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan, blew him self up killing 14 and wounding 47 in the attack using a bomb filled with  shrapnel.

St. Petersburg suicide bomber Akbarzhon Dzhalilov

In addition to blowing himself up on a train near Sennaya Ploshchad station, the Russian authorities have further confirmed that  Dzhalilov also planted a device later defused by police at the Ploschad Vosstaniya Metro station.

According to a statement from The Russian Investigative Committee,

“The conclusion of DNA testing and CCTV footage suggest that it was the same individual who carried out the explosion and had left a bag with an explosive device on the Ploschad Vosstaniya station”.

