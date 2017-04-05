CONFIRMED: Rex Tillerson to visit Moscow next week

Tillerson will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and may meet President Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and US State Department have both confirmed that Rex Tillerson is to have talks with Sergei Lavrov on the 11th and 12th of April in Moscow.

This will be Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow since becoming Secretary of State under President Trump, although Tillerson is familiar with Moscow and has previously spoken with President Putin in his capacity as a businessman.

It is not yet clear whether Tillerson will meet with Putin, though the possibility remains open.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry read,

“On April 11-12, US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, will arrive in Moscow on a working trip. It’s his first visit to our country as the head of the foreign policy department in the Donald Trump administration”.

This meeting may answer many people’s burning questions about what Donald Trump’s policy towards Russia actually is.