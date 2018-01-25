CONFIRMED: Missing texts between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page located by DOJ

Zerohedge is reporting that the missing text messages from a critical five-month period between Trump-bashing FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who both served on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, have been located by the Department of Justice.

In a letter sent to congressional committees, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office “succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from FBI devices, including text messages between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page that were sent or received between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.” Horowitz sent his letter confirming the discovery of texts to Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had inquired about the messages.

Horowitz was further quoted by Fox News…

“Our effort to recover any additional text messages is ongoing. We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the Department’s leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate.”

Meanwhile Matt Drudge sent off an ominous tweet with a picture of Barack Obama, James Comey, and Robert Mueller…

The Gateway Pundit reports…

“Winds of war…,” tweeted Drudge. But what does it mean? Trump told the press Wednesday that he is eager to sit down with Mueller in the next two-to-three weeks. “I’m looking forward to it,” President Trump said. “I would do it under oath,” he added.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity revealed from multiple sources that the Justice Department has begun the process to retrieve the missing text messages.

According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, their are strong indications that DOJ officials, including Inspector General Michael Horowitz, believe the text messages were not lost at all.

Carter claims that a “technical glitch” may have caused the text messages to go missing.

About the FBI’s claim that the Samsung phones are responsible for the 50,000 additional missing text messages, Carter says: “I can tell you this, a lot of people within the DOJ, possibly even the inspector general himself, a lot of people within these committees do not buy this.“

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also weighed in on the 50,000 ‘missing’ texts exchanged between anti-Trump FBI agents on Tucker Carlson Tonight…