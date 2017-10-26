CONFIRMED: Las Vegas security guard bolted to Mexico after mass shooting (Video)

Las Vegas security guard, Jesus Campos went to Mexico after the Las Vegas shooting, which supposedly left his left torn up from AR-15 gunfire.
Campos returned days later to the United States in a rental car, and then went on the Ellen Show in what was a staged and managed interview.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says the he was provided documents by a source that shows Jesus Campos, the only eyewitness to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, entering the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego county almost exactly one week after the Las Vegas massacre.
What was Campos doing in Mexico?
Nearly one month since the shooting, many questions remain unanswered…
The Gateway Pundit reports…
Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell report Wednesday night about the ‘hero’ security guard in the Las Vegas mass-shooting on October 1 that killed 58 people and wounded over 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert attended by 22,000 fans that night. Jesus Campos, according to a Customs and Border Patrol log leaked to Fox News, entered the United States at the San Ysidro crossing in San Diego County seven days after the attack. It was not readily known when Campos left the U.S. for Mexico following the shooting. Carlson said the union representing Campos said they were aware of the trip and that it was pre-planned. Carlson said Campos crossed the same border post in January driving his own vehicle.
Carlson was shocked that authorities allowed the only eyewitness to the Manadalay Bay massacre to leave the country while it was still thought that the shooter Stephen Paddock may have had an accomplice and why it took a leak of a government document for the public to find out.
Carlson also wondered how a man who was supposedly shot in the leg by an AR-15 could drive 700 miles just days later, among many questions Carlson has about Mandalay Bay and why it is keeping such a tight grip on Campos.
Carlson also reported that Fox confirmed reports that Campos was not a licensed security guard. A representative for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office got angry and hung up on a Fox reporter who inquired about Campos and the requirements to be a security guard at Las Vegas hotels.
Carlson posed many questions about the shooting investigation that are as yet unanswered, saying the case is getting “murkier by the day” and that it is “obvious that there is lying and incompetence at the heart of (the investigation.)”
