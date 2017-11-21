CONFIRMED: Iran declares victory over ISIS

Iran’s most important military, political and spiritual figures have all used addresses to declare the military defeat of ISIS/Daesh, while offering congratulations to their allies in the fight including Iraq, Syria, Hezbollah and other forces within Lebanon.

First, Major General Qassem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps hailed a “great victory” over the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group. General Soleimani congratulated Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his leadership while praising the armed forces of Syria, Iraq and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement, Hezbollah. General Soleimani has played a vital role in mobilising anti-terrorist forces in both Syria and Iraq.

Later, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani stated that ISIS is largely defeated, while slamming the supporters of Takfiri terrorist groups. He stated,

“We never imagined that the criminals, supported by the West, Americans and the evil Zionist regime, would commit such crimes in the 21st century”.

Moments ago Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that a great victory had been achieved over ISIS which he described as a force bent on sowing divisions and waging civil war in the Middle East. Iran’s Supreme Leader said that this movement has failed in spite of attempts by the United States and its allies to insure a Takfiri victory.

With Russia, Syria and Hezbollah all coming out with similar statements, it is clear that tomorrow’s trilateral conference in Sochi between the Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey will be the true political and diplomatic beginning of an effectively post-conflict peace process.

Today, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two exchanged warm words regarding the defeat of ISIS in Syria.