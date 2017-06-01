BREAKING: French authorities find no trace of Russian hacking in election

The National Cybersecurity Agency of France has concluded that the cyber-hacking of emails relating to then French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron and his colleagues had nothing to do with Russia.

In a statement from the French cyber-security agency’s head Guillaume Poupard it was confirmed that the hacking was “so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

He went on to say that the hacking was likely the work of a lone individual who could have been based in any country.

French Intelligence Head: there is absolutely no evidence of Russian involvement in French Elex hacking. Hack was crude; could be anyone pic.twitter.com/MCpyX87PH8 — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) June 1, 2017

As many cyber security experts attested to from the beginning of the scandal, it was more likely a weakly secured chain of emails that a relatively amateur hacker exploiting for any variety of reasons.

This is another blow to the Hillary Clinton campaign fairytale of Russian meddling in elections to undermine some kind of sacred western democratic value system, and quite frankly makes French President Macron look stupid.

As Donald Trump said of the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee…