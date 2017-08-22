CONFIRMED: Divers find dead sailors in USS John McCain shipwreck

Divers have been investigating the damaged USS John McCain which sustained heavy damage when it crashed into an oil tanker near Singapore.

Ten sailors are officially ‘missing’ from the incident and are now feared to be dead. Rescue divers have confirmed they have found dead bodies in the part of the ship near the impact zone as well as in the waters nearby.

According to US Admiral Scott Swift,

“The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during the search today. Additionally, the Malaysian navy has reported that they have located potential remains”.

The deaths are thought to be either a result of the collision itself or drowning when part of the vessel flooded due to the large hole in the side of the ship.

This is the third US ship to be involved in a major collision in Asian waters in three months. On 17 June the USS Fitzgerald destroyer collided with a container ship from Philippines off the coast of Japan, an incident which killed seven men, while in May of this year the USS Lake Champlain crashed into a South Korean fishing boat.