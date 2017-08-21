CONFIRMED: Central Syria almost fully liberated–terrorists to make final stand in Deir ez-Zor

News from the Russian General Staff has come in indicating that all of central Syria is on the verge of full liberation from terrorist occupation.

The news came in with early reports stating that Aleppo Governorate is now fully liberated from al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

According to Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy,

“There have been serious changes in Syria over the past month. The Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces achieved serious successes and brought substantial losses to a large group of the Islamic State [banned in Russia] in central Syria. The Aleppo province has been fully liberated from terrorists … The liberation of central Syria from terrorists is nearing completion”.

Over the last five days, Russian jets conducted 819 airstrikes during 316 sorties which have helped rid remaining terrorists from much of Homs and Hama Governorates.

Over the last fortnight, the Syrian Arab Army has captured the strategically important former ISIS enclave of As-Sukhnah which has in turn cleared a path towards Deir ez-Zor.

Colonel General Rudskoy further stated,

“Currently, Syrian government troops, with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces, are rapidly unfolding an offensive on Deir ez-Zor from three directions. The foothold around this city is the last bulwark of terrorists on Syrian soil”.

The Syrian Arab Army’s encirclement of of Deir ez-Zor is an essential element in what looks to be the final stand of ISIS and other terrorists in Syria. As terrorist strongholds in the centre of the country are being pulverised by the Russian Aerospace Forces, remaining fighters are quickly evacuating to Deir ez-Zor, this also includes fighters from al-Raqqa Governorate which the US and its Kurdish proxies in the SDF have engaged as a primarily military target. General Rudskoy has also stated that many ISIS fighters from Mosul in Iraq have now relocated to Deir ez-Zor.

As al-Raqqa’s terrorist fighters thin out and retreat to Deir ez-Zor Governorate and with Syrian forces fast approaching Deir ez-Zor city, it is now becoming increasingly likely that it will be Syrian forces along with their Russian partners that ultimately liberate much of eastern Syria from ISIS and not the US along with the Kurdish led SDF.