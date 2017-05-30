The commedia dell’arte of the foreign policy dispassion play

The truth is…Russia has been fending off foreign invasions from Europe and the West intermittently for quite a long time. But it appears this historical pattern is finally coming to an end.

The enlightened mission of the West to conquer Russia began in the 19th century when the Promethean figure of Napoleon forced the weakened Tsar Alexander I to promise to join in a pan-European Union that would impose sanctions on Britain and bring Albion to her knees by choking off vital trade. This is a tactic that Europe would use some 200 years later against Russia. .

When Alexander reneged on his promise, invasion followed, leading to a horrific war that resulted in death and destruction on a massive scale. Yet the civilized West failed in its mission. If it had succeeded, Russia would have been under the control of the first post-Enlightenment European Union that began with something called the “Continental System”. Merde!

A modern example of Western hostility towards Russia occurred in the 20th century when another European leader with superior “western values” would initiate a war against a newly configured Russia “under new management”. An enticing philosophy had taken hold of European consciousness leading to the formation of totalitarian governments in many countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Romania and Greece. In the end, more than 50 million people would perish in a totally barbaric war in which the forces of Fascism unleashed by a Nazi controlled European Union were defeated by the uncivilised untermensch from the East.

“If at first you don’t succeed try, try, again” seems to be the West’s favorite mantra because in the 21st century (under the leadership of America this time) the culturally superior nations would give it another go. Having failed to fully subjugate post-Soviet Russia because of the leadership efforts of Vladimir Putin –the man who “saved Russia”according to Mikhail Gorbachev – the West tried a different tack. Heeding the sage advice of Otto von Bismarck, the United States and the third version of another European Union would attempt to defeat Russia by separating Ukraine from its geopolitical power and influence.

Keep in mind, Russia had subsidized fragile Ukraine with 235 billion dollars since1991 to ensure its survival.Then, in 2014 the tried and trusted CIA orchestrated a coup d’etat which overthrew the democratically elected Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich in order to install a pro-Western and anti-Russian regime in Kiev. A key part of this project consisted of a plan to oust Russia from its strategic naval base in Sevastopol making Russia exceptionally vulnerable to NATO forces assembled close-by.With the Russian air force busy fighting a proxy war against America in Syria, Moscow would find itself in a precarious position if a conventional war broke out.

Having successfully annexed Ukraine, America thought it had Putin checkmated until the Russian leader responded by annexing Crimea and supporting an independence movement among terrified Russians living in eastern areas of Ukraine. Take that, Otto!

The end result is a broken and impoverished nation that has morphed from a potential Western asset into an actual liability. It was a master stroke by a wily leader of an uncivilized country that “doesn’t make anything”.

Now that America has realized failure in both Syria and Ukraine is close at hand there is a contagious outbreak of social and political mania which is almost unparalleled in U.S. history. Scores of politicians, professors, and journalists have become frightfully unhinged and there is a collective cry of hysteria from sea to shining sea. That awful sound you hear is the howling and wailing that reverberates from time to time throughout history.

It is the sound of a once great and proud people who have suddenly awakened to the fact of their imminent demise on the world stage. Short of a nuclear war of mutual annihilation, there is absolutely nothing they can do to prevent it.