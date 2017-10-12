Columbia College Chicago professor blames all mass shootings, including Las Vegas, on “toxic masculinity” 

Article first appeared on RPT.

A liberal left looney Columbia College Chicago professor has discovered the motive behind Stephen Paddock’s Las Vegas massacre.

It was not ISIS, nor prescription drugs, or just plain evil. Nope, the mass shooting, and all mass shootings, are the fault of “toxic masculinity”… the evil patriarchy strikes again.

So as the FBI and countless investigators search for a motive, all that was needed was beta male college professor, Stephen Asma, to pinpoint the exact cause of this evil act.

Asma’s general thesis…men who are not domesticated, not successful, commit mass shootings. Never mind the fact that Paddock was a successful multi-millionaire in a steady, committed relationship…Asma’s liberal left theory is solid.

Via Campus Reform…