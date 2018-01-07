CNN’s Jake Tapper cuts off White House adviser Stephen Miller in heated Steve Bannon argument (Video)

White House adviser Stephen Miller got into a heated exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper about former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s role in the Trump campaign, and early days of the Trump presidency.

Here is the full, explosive exchange on CNN’s “State of the Union”…

Here is a brief two minute summary of the Miller – Tapper interview via CNN’s YouTube channel…

Via Zerohedge…

President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweet storm has been the dominant news story in the US over the weekend. And with the White House staff still in disarray following the publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, senior aide Stephen Miller took to the Sunday shows, appearing on “State of the Union” With Jake Tapper to rebut CNN’s questions about Trump’s fitness for office and some of the claims in Wolff’s book about former Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon’s role in the administration. But the mood on camera quickly turned caustic, as Tapper accused Miller of cynically repeating talking points crafted to placate the president, while ignoring questions about the claims raised in Wolff’s book. Miller responded by lashing out at CNN for inaccuracies of its coverage of the president, and accused it of failing to represent the perspective of the American voters who voted for Trump. Tapper replied with more jokes about Miller performing for an audience of one. “I’m sure he’s watching and he’s happy that you said that,” Tapper said

WATCH: Jake Tapper just abruptly cut off Steve Miller on CNN #SOTU after calling him obsequious and saying he "wasted enough of our viewers' time." Miller kept avoiding questions, repeating himself and belittling CNN's coverage. Trump tweeted minutes later. pic.twitter.com/f6V3w3s7uV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2018

Miller did not address Tapper’s question about Bannon’s influence in the Trump White House…moving Tapper to cut off Miller at one point during the exchange, and accusing him of wasting his audience’s time…

“There’s one viewer you care about. You’re being obsequious and you’re being a factotum in order to please him – and I think you’re wasting my viewers time. Thank you Stephen.”

Zerohedge reports that Trump tweeted his approval after Miller’s performance, writing that “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018